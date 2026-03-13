O2 Arena Is Too Small For Me – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has disclosed that the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena cannot contain his crowd if he decides to pull out ‘ShattaFest’ concert in London.

While speaking about plans to take ‘ShattaFest’ to the UK on Asempa FM, Shatta Wale stated that the O2 Arena cannot contain his crowd considering the fanbase in the UK, saying, “O2 is small for me.”

According to him, when the structures in the industry is well positioned, he can fill a stadium in London, stressing, “when the structures are right, it is not Shatta alone. We are talking to potential investors for this.”

Shatta Wale’s ‘ShattaFest’ will take place on August 2, 2026, at Copthall Playing Fields, and it’s going to be a massive celebration of Ghanaian culture, music, and entertainment.

The event is organised by Akwaaba UK, in partnership with Fantasy Entertainment Ghana and other collaborators, and promises to bring together fans from across Europe and beyond.

Shatta Wale has urged fans to expect vibrant performances, cultural displays, food stalls, and non-stop dancehall madness.

Ghanaian artistes are hosting shows in the UK, particularly London, as the city is a global music hub with a diverse audience, making it an attractive destination for artistes looking to expand their international reach.

Performing at iconic venues like the O2 Arena is a significant milestone, symbolising recognition and acceptance on a global scale. Stonebwoy made history by becoming the first Ghanaian artiste to headline a show at the O2 Arena, paving the way for others to follow. The UK’s large Ghanaian diaspora community also provides a ready-made audience for Ghanaian artistes, making it an ideal location for shows.

Additionally, veteran Ghanaian musicians like Daddy Lumba, Amakye Dede, and KK Fosu have been successful in selling out shows in the UK, more than the younger artistes.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke