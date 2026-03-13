Avoid Women Who Don’t Respect Hustle – Nancy Isime

Nancy Isime

Nigerian actress, model, and media personality, Nancy Isime, has advised businessmen to shy away from women who exhibit signs of disrespect towards their hustles.

The outspoken actress made this statement on X, calling on men to be proud of their paying jobs while abstaining from women who mock their lifeworks.

The post read, “Avoid WOMEN who don’t understand how hard it is to make money.” The post has generated over 433.4k views and 27 likes, with followers calling for the need for men to value their hustle.

Lizzie, in the comments section, wrote, “Anyone who doesn’t understand how hard it is to make money will always underestimate the discipline, sacrifice, and stress that goes into earning it.”

Bright Sokari also wrote, “Date people who understand money doesn’t grow on trees and who are willing to plant some themselves. Mutual respect for the bag.”

David A. Balogun also stated, “You’re making sense Nancy, they shouldn’t be taken as friends also. Always surround yourself with people with values that you can learn from and improve yourself.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke