Rainstorm Wrecks Classroom Block At Atwima Koforidua

Part of the destroyed classroom

A heavy rainstorm has caused extensive damage to a four-unit classroom block at Atwima Koforidua M/A School in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region, severely affecting teaching and learning in the community.

The violent storm reportedly ripped off the roof of the classroom block and destroyed several school properties, including pupils’ textbooks, desks and chairs.

Parts of the affected building have been left exposed to the weather, forcing pupils and teachers to struggle with their academic work under difficult conditions.

Assembly Member for the Atwima Koforidua Electoral Area, Gideon Kwabena Amankwah, who confirmed the incident, described the situation as unfortunate and called for immediate support to address the problem.

According to him, the destruction has created a major challenge for the school and could further disrupt academic activities if urgent steps are not taken to repair the damaged structure.

He has, therefore, appealed to the District Chief Executive, the Member of Parliament for the area, as well as non-governmental organisations and other benevolent groups to assist the school to rehabilitate the damaged classrooms and restore a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.

FROM David Afum, Atwima Koforidua