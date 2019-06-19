Obaa Nao Foundation Holds Gala

Frederick Darkwa (L), an aspiring assemblyman in the Alhajo North Electoral Area, in a handshake with the beauty queen

The Obaa Nao Foundation, a non-governmental organisation which seeks to carry out intensive campaign on behavioural change associated with Ghana’s HIV AIDS statistics and its stigma, has held a football gala competition.

Headed by 2018 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Naomi Abena Obeng, the gala was used as an opportunity to create awareness on HIV /AIDS and encourage people to get tested in order to know their status.

It was Champion FC which emerged as winners of the competition.

Henry Quartey supported the worthy cause by donating 100 packs of Awake drinking water and an undisclosed amount of money.

In like manner, Kasapreko supported with Smart flavoured drinking water, Storm Energy drinks, Royal Apple and other soft drinks.

Indomie Instant noodles also supported the event.



By Kofi Owusu Aduonum