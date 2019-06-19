NDC Crying Foul In Limited Registration

Francis Dodovi, a top member of the NDC in Kumasi

THE OPPOSITION National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed strong reservations over the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region.

They are claiming that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) “is clearly bending the rules of the game” and that is making them (NDC) peeved and therefore want the right thing to be done immediately.

For instance, the NDC has complained bitterly about the decision of the Suame Municipal Assembly to use the assembly’s bus to ferry people from Suame to the registration venue.

Francis Dodovi, a member of the NDC Communications Team, stated emphatically that the Suame Municipal Assembly has no right to ferry the people to the registration venue.

He insisted that the bussing of the people of Suame to the registration venue, which is the Electoral Commission’s (EC) office at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), “is totally wrong and it must be condemned.”

Dodovi said no political party, group or individual has the right to transport people that are ready to take part in the limited voter registration exercise to the venue of the exercise.

“This action by the Suame Municipal Assembly, which is now being managed by known NPP members, is unnecessary interference by the NPP and it must stop with immediate effect.

“The EC has been provided with the required money and logistics to carry out the limited voter registration exercise and the NPP should stay away and allow the EC to work in peace”, he demanded.

Dodovi, a former contender for the NDC Suame Member of Parliament (MP) position, speaking on Nhyira fm, said the NDC would not allow the NPP to manipulate the system to favour them in anyway.

He said “the Suame Municipal Assembly using their vehicle to convey people to the EC’s office is totally wrong. This is the EC’s sole duty and the assembly should stay away for peace to prevail”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.; Kumasi