Bono Institute Lauds Security Agencies

The two Canadian women



The BONO Public Policy Institute (BPPI) has commended the National Security and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) for the rescue of the two Canadian women that were kidnapped in the Ashanti Region on June 4, 2019.

According to BPPI in a statement signed by its Chief Executive, Adu Koranteng, “the success achieved in rescuing the Canadian women proves the efficiency and effectiveness of Ghana’s national security system.”

It said “You (security agencies) have proven beyond all doubts and given us the assurance that Ghanaians are safe and that our nation and its territories are highly secured from criminals and terrorists.”

The statement added that “we therefore congratulate you for proving to the world that you are capable of Managing Ghana’s national security issues and urge you to continue to take charge of other Kidnapping related cases, especially the Takoradi Kidnapped Girls.”

It said “we know you are reliable, strong and capable of handling such delicate security issues. Since 1957 you have protected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ghana and we believe you will continue with the good work.”

BY Melvin Tarlue