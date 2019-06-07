Obaapa Christy, Others For ‘Adom Gospel Rock’ Europe Tour

From left: Kwaku Gyasi, Patience Nyarko, Obaapa Christy, Rev. I.K. Aning, JAK Alolome and Bernice Ansah

Organisers of the annual ‘Adom Gospel Rock Show’ Europe tour have announced that this year’s edition of the tour will kick off on June 16 with ‘Akwaaba Concert’ at Jesus Power Light Church in France.

The tour will see Obaapa Christy, the headline artiste, and some selected Ghanaian artistes perform in Paris, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Amsterdam, among others.

Some of the local artistes billed to rock the stage alongside Obaapa Christy include Rev. I.K Anning, Patience Nyarko, Bernice Ansah, Kwaku Gyasi and Jack Alolome.

The tour is being organised to bring together gospel artistes and their various fans on one platform to worship and praise God, as well thank Him for his blessings.

Patrons who will attend any of the shows will have the opportunity to interact and take photographs with all the performing artistes on the bill.

By George Clifford Owusu