Obama Endorses Joe Biden

Joe Biden

Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate in the upcoming US Presidential elections.

In a 12-minute video shared on his official Twitter platform, Mr. Obama expressed great confidence in the former US Vice President to bring hope to Americans and lead the country with integrity and honesty when elected in November 2020.

Mr. Biden served as Obama’s vice for eight years.

He became the Democratic presidential candidate a few days ago after his main contender, Bernie Sanders, stepped down from the race.

Mr Obama in a tweet says “I am proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let’s go:”

He acknowledged the hard times Americans were facing due to the coronavirus and says such times required leaders like Biden.

Choosing Joe Biden as his Vice President, he said, was one of the best decisions he made.

Through all his (Joe) trials, he stated that Mr. Biden has never forgotten the values his parents passed on to him.

Joe was the one asking for things to get done for the middle-class during their eight-year rule, he stated.

“Joe gets stuff done” he helped me restored America’s standing on leadership around the world, he added.

“I know he will surround himself with good people,” Obama stated.

Each of the Democratic candidates, he said, were talented and intelligent.

He observed that the ideas that Bernie Sanders has championed would be critical in moving America forward.

The world is different, there is too many unfinished business for us to just look backward, he noted while calling for progress.

By Melvin Tarlue