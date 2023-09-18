Obiba Sly Collins Unites Africans With New Song

Obiba Sly Collins

A section of music stakeholders have praised highlife musician Obiba Sly Collins for releasing a new song titled “Let’s Come Together,” which aims to promote peace and unity among Africans.

Sly Collins is thought to have done his research thoroughly enough to deliver exactly what music lovers expected from him with the release of the motivational song.

The stakeholders, in separate interviews with BEATWAVES, expressed their gratitude to Obiba Sly Collins for deciding to utilise music as a platform to preach and propagate messages of peace, reconciliation, tolerance, forgiveness, and unity throughout Africa.

BEATWAVES gathered that “Let’s Come Together” would undoubtedly lead to significant change in the lives of those who listen to it.

According to his management, Sly Collins is prepared to dominate the market once more this year with his most recent single, which can be downloaded and streamed on all digital platforms.

Every music enthusiast will find wonderful inspiration in the mind-blowing tune, which features a gorgeous traditional Adowa highlife beat combined with an excellent percussion beat to match.

It is simple to sing along, and given the song’s theme, one would likely be inspired to do so.

“Let’s Come Together” has been ranked as one of Sly Collins’ top productions by a section of music industry professionals who have had the chance to hear it.

His followers have responded positively to the song’s potent message, which has struck a deep chord with them.

It is clear that Sly’s song has transcended boundaries and language barriers, connecting to the hearts of music lovers throughout Africa, as fans continue to post their moving performances of “Let’s Come Together” on social media.

Obiba Sly Collins’ latest song, “Let’s Come Together,” is ready to raise the bar for Ghanaian highlife music as it gains international acclaim.

Obiba Sly Collins, who has been playing music for over forty years and need no introduction in the Ghanaian music scene, is one of a select group of artists who aspire to advance the highlife music scene.

The singer, who is recognised with a number of popular songs, is prepared to release additional songs in order to retain his reputation on the music industry.

By George Clifford Owusu