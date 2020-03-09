Obibini Takyi Jnr. To Keep Father’s Legacy Alive

Obibini Takyi Jnr

Afropop-highlife artiste, Obibini Takyi Jnr., who recently released his latest single titled, ‘Aputↄↄ’, featuring Fameye, says coming from a musical family, he has always been passionate about producing good music like his father.

“I am from a musical family, the Obibini Takyi family. Obibini Takyi is my father. I want Ghanaians to expect nothing but good music from me, something you would expect from my father. That is who I’m trying to live up to. I want to keep my father’s legacy alive,” Obibini Takyi Jnr. said.

According to him, his father’s style of singing and stage craft attracted him to follow his footstep, adding, “I was born into music and grew up with it. So, it is what I call, in-built. That legacy will never die because I am keeping it alive.”

Obibini Takyi Jnr. expressed optimism that his yet to be release songs would get the needed attention from Ghanaians; and had come a very long way as an afro-pop and highlife artiste.

He revealed that this year, he had so far packaged his upcoming album and singles to keep his fans entertained and happy always.

A beat maker and sound engineer, Obibini Takyi has a number of hit songs such as ‘Boso Powder’ and ‘Yebe Boso’.

His new project, ‘Aputↄↄ’, was produced by the evergreen ‘Highly Spiritual’ engineer, Kaywa.

‘Aputↄↄ’ is a love story about how a man was used and jilted by his lover some years back; and the same lover returned seeking a reunion, but that could not work out.

Obibini Takyi Junior, with this song, shares his love experiences where lovers get tired of each other, move away then later stage a comeback to win back their lover.

Another song from Obibini Takyi Jnr. ‘Ye B3 Bo So’, featuring Kofi Kinaata and Zack GH, was produced by Kin Dee First Klass Music record label.