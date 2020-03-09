Extra O Woman Show Celebrates Ghanaian Women

Ama Krampah

A popular television personality, Ama Krampah, is out with a television talk show dubbed, “Extra Ordinary Woman Show”, which is aired on an Accra based television station, Eclipse Broadcasting Network (EBN TV), to empower women.

The talk show is all about celebrating women in Ghana and around the world who have achieved great feats in their chosen fields.

Ama Krampah, who is also the host of the show, explained that the concept was to get people, especially women, to share their life experiences; be it in their work or general lifestyle to empower others.

The show, yet to become a household name in the country, is watched online in other parts of the world.

It also seeks to honour women who have broken the status quo and have ventured into professions which have always been seen as jobs befitting only men.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Ama Krampah mentioned that the talk show, which started airing on EBN TV in January last year, had hosted a number of prominent Ghana women who were inspirational to the youth.

According to her, some of the women who have appeared on the show include Samia Yaba Nkrumah, pan-African politician and daughter of the first President of Ghana, Osaagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah; Patricia Adusei-Poku, CEO of Data Protection Commission; Audrey Swatson, a 22 years commercial pilot; Dr. Agnes Adu, optometrist and CEO of Ghana Trade Fair Ltd and a host of others.

“Our main aim is to encourage women, especially the young ones, to believe in herself and her dreams. By way of bringing her closer to the women she looks up to and hearing them say directly to her, it is possible,” she told BEATWAVES.

She said throughout her journalism career, she had taken keen interest in stories pertaining to the welfare of women and children.

She added that since her entry into the television industry, she had grown over the years to become a household name within the Ghanaian media landscape; winning the hearts of myriad viewers in Accra and its environs.

Her trump card has been her interviewing skills, emanating from her love and passion for research, and she could boast of solid experience in the industry.

Rising to the top takes not just talent but a lot of hard work, and Ama Krampah says she invests a lot into making her programmes relevant to society and discerning viewers.

By George Clifford Owusu