Obinim Convicted For Using Siren, Strobe Lights

An Akropong Magistrate Court has fined Bishop Daniel Obinim and his driver for driving with siren and strobe lights.

The car owner, Bishop Obinim and his driver, Eric Kofi Agyeman were fined to pay an amount GH₵ 1,200.

Furtherance to that, the court ordered them to remove all unapproved strobe lights and sirens on the vehicle.

Under the supervision of the Police, the strobe lights and sirens were removed and same retained by the Police.

Per information sighted by DGN Online the attention of the Police was drawn to a video in which a Toyota Landcruiser with registration number GR 5150 – 22 was captured fitted with strobe lights and siren contrary to road traffic regulations 74 (1) of Road Traffic Regulation 2012 LI 2180.

Police investigation upon a review of the video footage led to the arrest of the driver Eric Kofi Agyeman and the owner of the vehicle, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

The driver and the owner of the vehicle were arrested and put before the Akropong Magistrate Court Wednesday and were fined.

Police has therefore appealed to car owners to stop fixing strobe lights and sirens which they are not entitled to on their vehicles. Car owners who flout the law will be prosecute, the police say.

By Vincent Kubi