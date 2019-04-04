Obour Has Performed Below Expectation- Trigmatic

Obour

Rapper Trigmatic has rated the performance of the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffuor, popularly known as Obour, as 40 per cent.

According to him, Obour has not done enough to meet the expectation of musicians across the country after he first took over the presidency years ago.

“I will give him 40 per cent for his performance…Obour unfortunately for him, when he became president he was quite young. Expectation was very high, especially towards the younger musicians, [but] people didn’t really feel what they were expecting,” Trigmatic told Starr FM.

Obour became the president of MUSIGA after winning the union’s presidential elections in August 2011. He has since done two terms. Come June, 26, 2019, MUSIGA will have a new president and executives, and Obour won’t be running for the position.

Trigmatic, who is not impressed with his administration, said that there are a lot of things left undone by MUSIGA under Obour. He didn’t, however, specifically state what those things are.

“There are certain things that they are doing right but there are a lot of things they are not doing right. There are so many things they can do better. I see new innovation they are trying to do which they can do better,” he stated.

Asked whether he would consider contesting in the upcoming MUSIGA elections, Trigmatic said, “I am not contesting this year. My reason is that I don’t think this is the time.

“Inasmuch as there’s a lot I could have done if I decided to but I don’t think this is the time and besides there is too much to do. So I’d rather take my time see what is happening around and go for when the time is right. But for now I am not ready,” he pointed out.

The rapper also revealed that he will throw his support behind “any musician that has great ideas, great innovations, passionate about music and how far he can take music Union as a whole body. To be honest, I haven’t seen anybody that is passionate about the business avenue or venture.”

“But all the musicians contesting have the chance of ruling but I can’t single out any musician that I will throw my support behind because of my position now,” he added.

–Starr FM