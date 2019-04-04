BOST Union Parries Attacks On MD

George Mensah Okley

Workers of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) have parried attacks on the Managing Director of the company, describing those behind them as faceless persons with parochial interests.

A statement signed by Abdul Rahman, Senior Staff Chairman, Ekow Sey, Senior Staff Secretary, Louis Doe Anku, Local Union Chairman and Peter Akoma Agyarko, said “we, the unionized staff of BOST, categorically distance ourselves from the obvious political orchestrated petitions and statements and also urge Ghanaians to equally treat same with the contempt it deserves.’

The Managing Director George Mensah Okley is one of the most hardworking, results-oriented and far-minded heads to have come to BOST and we, the unionized staff, are fully behind him, the staff stated.

For them, the MD, since assuming the reins of office, has achieved a lot and deserves mention rather than such machinations against him.

Among his achievements, according to them, are the securing of funding and technical partners to upgrade BOST depots and restoring integrity in operations at such facilities.

“He is at the stage of shipping into the country pipelines to refurbish the existing degraded pipeline between Accra plains depot and the transit depot at Akosombo, they pointed out.

The MD, they added, seeks to forge strong alliances with the banking and investment community, a milestone which is within reach.

The staff said the rumours, against the backdrop of the foregone, should be ignored by Ghanaians since BOST is on a positive course.