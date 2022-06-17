Obrafour Gives New Album Dancehall Touch

POPULAR GHANAIAN rapper, Obrafour is expected to release dancehall songs on his new album after years of going into hibernation, his team has revealed.

Obrafour, who is widely noted for hip-hopsongs, gained public appeal with his unique style of rap in the early 2000s.

Music Producer and manager, Wei Y3 Oteng, told Giovani on the 3FM Drive that the time is right for Ghanaians to enjoy great hip-hop sounds fused with dancehall from the iconic rapper.

Oteng added that the new album is laced with other surprises for Ghanaians.

Hinting on the date of release, Oteng said the album is set to be released this year but refused to give out the number of tracks on it and artistes who featured on the masterpiece.