Obrempong Wetse Kojo II is Jamestown Mantse – House Of Chiefs Declares

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs has confirmed Obrempong Wetse Kojo II known in private life as Dr. Prince William Asharku-Bruce Quaye as the legitimate Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata Jamestown Traditional Area.

In a judgement delivered separately by the panel members of the Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (Dodowa) on Tuesday June 15, 2021 with suit number GAR-HC/P2/2018 the House affirmed that Obrempong Wetse Kojo II was legitimately nominated, elected, installed and enstooled as the paramount chief of Ngleshi Alata Jamestown Traditional Area by the accredited principal Kingmakers of the Ngleshi Alata Jamestown paramount stool in accordance with Section 6 of the Native Administration Ordinance of 1929.

Section 6 of the 1929 Ordinance stipulates the persons seized with the authority to legitimately bring the paramount chief of Ngleshi Alata Jamestown to full status.

Per the provisions of the 1929 Native Administration Ordinance, the four principal kingmakers clothed with the authority to nominate the candidate of the Ngleshi Alata Jamestown paramount stool are Nii Sampa Kojo XII of Dom, Nii Appiah V of Ashalaja, Nii Saki Ansa V of Manhean and Nii Akuntua Kojo IX of Weija.

The present holders of those offices in succession are Nii Sampa Kojo XII of Dom, Nii Appiah V of Ashalaja, Nii Saki Ansa V of Manhean and Nii Akuntua Kojo IX of Weija represented by Nii Ahuma Adinyina and supported by the Dzasetse and members of the electoral body.

Speaking to the media in response to the ruling and judgement of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (Dodowa), Obrempong Wetse Kojo II said that the victory was for the whole of Ngleshi Alata Jamestown Traditional Area and her citizens both at home and abroad, which ushers in a new era of peace, uninterrupted development, alleviation of poverty and commercial collaborations.

He further admonished the people of Ngleshi Alata Jamestown tradtional area to embrace dialogue over monologue when dealing with sensitive issues which affect the character and identity of the Ngleshi Alata Jamestown paramount stool.