Kingdom Exim Supports Akufo-Addo’s Ambitious Green Ghana Day

Leading agro-based company, Kingdom Exim Group Limited, has supported the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ambitious afforestation project, the Green Ghana Day.

The company provided several tree seedlings and mobilized individuals for tree planting exercise at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

Kingdom Exim undertook the tree planting exercise in collaboration with Prohumane Afrique International, and the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled.

Joining the tree planting exercise were the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency, the Ashaiman Chief, MCE, officials of NADMO, Social Welfare, Ghana Police Service, among others.

There were volunteers and disabled persons who also joined the tree planting exercise aimed at greening Ghana and restoring the country’s lost forest cover.

Recently, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, says Ghana has lost about 80% of its forest cover due largely to human activities.

Kingdom Exim is therefore taking steps to help in restoring the country’s forest cover the best way possible.

The company involved the disabled persons in the tree planting exercise because it felt they were being left out in a lot of national projects.

*About Kingdom Exim Group*

The Kingdom Exim Group has been in existence since 2008, operating mainly in the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Greater Accra, Northern, Upper East, and Savannah Region.

As a leading agro-based company, the Group liaise with farmers of tree crops such as cashew, shea-nut, soya bean, maize, among others.

Annually, the Group exports over 50,000 metric tons of cashew alone yearly.

*CSR*

Over the years, the Group has undertaken a number of corporate social responsibility initiatives – drilling bore holes, providing materials for farmers, and providing food during the Covid 19 in the Tema Metropolis, supporting the Tema Regional police with PPE’s, barricades, hand sanitizers, liquid soup etc.

*Awards*

The works of the Kingdom Exim Group have widely gained recognition, helping the group to win several awards – both locally and international.