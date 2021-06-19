Ronaldo hits record 300 million followers

Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, has made history by becoming the first person in the world to reach 300 million followers on Instagram.

He becomes the most-followed personality in the world.

The 36-year reached the milestone after setting another record in European during Hungary vs Portugal Euro 2020 match.

Aside Ronaldo’s the only account with about 397 million on IG is Instagram’s own account.

In January 2020, Ronaldo reached 200 million followers on Instagram. Within a year, he has been able to add additional 100 million plus people.

By Melvin Tarlue