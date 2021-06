American comedian, Nick Canon is expecting his seventh child.

Las Vegas-based Hot FM reported that Canon has had four kids within six months with three different women.

Accordingly, he welcomed twin boys with Abby Dela Rosa on Monday, six months after welcoming a daughter with Britany Bell.

Now, the report indicated that Model Alyssa Scott is pregnant for him and she is in her final days of pregnancy.

Canon was once romantically involved with American singer Mariah Carey.

By Melvin Tarlue