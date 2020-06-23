Obuasi Community Mining Scheme Launched

A Community Mining Scheme has been launched at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Scheme seeks to formalize the operations of illegal miners popularly known as Galamsey.

They are expected to operate in partnerships and conduct their mining activities on small scale basis in accordance with the mining laws of Ghana.

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, launched the Scheme.

Speaking at the launching ceremony on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, the Minister stated that the Community Mining Scheme is a novel model being introduced by the NPP Government to address some of the underlying causes of illegal mining (galamsey) within the mining communities.

According to the Minister, the Scheme is an adaptation of small scale mining as provided for under (sections 81-99) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

“It is yet another innovative policy initiated under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration which is aimed at providing members of mining communities the opportunity to engage in lawful and meaningful mining ventures and ensure sustainable livelihoods for the beneficiaries of the Scheme.”

He warned that the Scheme is reserved for only Ghanaian citizens and with emphasis on host mining communities.

“Simply put, the scheme is of the people, by the people, for the people of the community,” he said.

The Minister noted that the scheme has the capacity to create meaningful employment for residents in the rural and host communities across the mining areas.

According to him, Government estimated that 16,000 jobs will be created by the Scheme “and its multiplier effect could be phenomenal. This aligns with Government’s agenda of job creation.”

He added that the Scheme will stimulate wealth creation and improve the local economy through the value generated staying within local communities in Ghana and not leaving the shores of the country.

“The Scheme will create horizontal, vertical as well as other linkages with the other sectors of the economy,” he noted.

Measures

To ensure a successful implementation of the Scheme the Minister noted that key strategies have been infused into the Community Mining Scheme.

Among the strategies, he said, were the formation of a Community Mining Oversight Committee, adoption of the Small-scale miners code of practice; and provision of support services to the community miners.

He assured that with the Scheme, galamsey will be a thing of the past.

Excavators

The Minister appealed to the stakeholders in the mining sector at Obuasi to register all excavators to be used for mining activities in order to properly track them.

Member of Parliament for Obuasi West and Deputy Minister of Finance, Kwaku Kwarteng, observed that sanitizing the small scale mining sector and introducing Community Mining as well as reviving AngloGold Obuasi.

By Melvin Tarlue