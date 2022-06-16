Obuasi Firefighters Accident: One Officer Dies

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has announced that one of the victims in the Obuasi Fire tender accident recorded on June 6, 2022 has passed on.

Some five officers who were responding to a distress call got involved in an accident after using wrong route.

They sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

But a statement released by the Service has revealed that one of the five officers has passed on.

The said officer died on Monday, June 13, 2022, the Service added.

The Service extended its condolences to the bereaved family and the Obuasi Municipal Fire Command where the officer worked.

By Vincent Kubi