Odike Runs From K’si To Protect His Life

AKWASI ADDAI popularly called ‘Odike’ has left Kumasi and taken refuge in an unknown location to preserve his life, the DGN Online has been reliably informed.

This comes after he narrowly escaped death after some masked gunmen stormed his United Progressive Party (UPP) office at Patase a suburb of Kumasi last week.

The unknown gunmen were said to have stormed the UPP office ostensibly to end the life of Odike, but luckily they couldn’t spot Odike.

The attackers, whose identities are still not known, destroyed the UPP office, located behind a police training school in Kumasi and fled from the crime scene.

The attack on Odike’s life, reportedly, was sparked by the UPP leader’s decision to publicly attack chiefs in Asanteman, including the Asantehene.

According to some friends of Odike, the UPP founder got scared after the first attack so he has realized that his life is in danger, hence his decision to leave Kumasi.

They said Odike’s fear has even been heightened because not a single suspect has been arrested yet ever since the gunmen attacked his office a week ago.

According to them, Odike has taken refuge outside Kumasi and he would only return when the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is outside the country, returns.

Meanwhile, Odike will not appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday, the DGN Online has learnt.

The beleaguered political cum businessman, has been summoned to face the KTC over his alleged foul comments about the Asante chiefs.

Odike’s invitation to face the chiefs was announced on Thursday when the KTC told Oyerepa FM, where odike uttered the alleged offensive comments about the chiefs, to stop broadcasting.

According to Odike’s friends, the UPP leader, who had been banished from Asanteman over the same issue, would not appear before the chiefs because he is afraid.

They said Odike is prepared and ready to bow before Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, and apologise for forgiveness for his bad comments.

They said Odike also believes that it is only Otumfuo who could ensure his safety in the palace so he (Odike) was waiting for Otumfuo to return before he visits the palace.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi