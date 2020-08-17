Ofankor Landlord Murder Trial Adjourned To August 31

The case of Stephen Nana Kamkam, the Ofankor landlord who allegedly murdered his tenant Benjamin Okyere in cold blood over rent has been adjourned to August 31 by the Abeka District Court.

According to the court it was yet to receive the advice of the Attorney-General in the matter.

Inspector Rita Konadu who held the brief of Chief Inspector Stephen Ahialey, also informed the court that the substantive Prosecutor was out of the jurisdiction.

The court presided over Adwoa Akyaama Ofosu however pleaded with the deceased family to be calm.

She was optimistic that by the next adjourned date the AG’s advice would be ready.

The Police have forwarded a duplicate docket and the autopsy report on Benjamin Okyere, the musician to the Attorney-General’s office for advice.

It would be recalled that Kamkam, a businessman, was arrested by the police when he allegedly shot and killed Okyere, his tenant and musician over rent on May 25, this year.

Kamkam, also known as Nii Kojo Konim Obio-Cyhoera, has provisionally been charged with the murder of Benjamin Okyere, a musician but his plea has been preserved by the Court.

The Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Ahialey had earlier told the court that, the deceased was a musician who lived at Ofankor Spot-M and Kamkam, his landlord was into real estate and resides in the same vicinity.