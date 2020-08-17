Ghana Photojournalists Network Holds Photo Exhibition

The Ghana Photojournalists Network (GPN) will be holding its maiden photo exhibition on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as part of efforts to mark this year’s World Photography Day.

The exhibition is slated for Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the forecourt of the Ministry of Information (MoI) near the University of Ghana (UG) City Campus, Barnes Road, Accra at 10am.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will be the special guest of honour.

Acting Communications Director of the Network, Nii Adjei Mensahfio, in a press release stated that the exhibition seeks to create awareness on the dangers and consequences of the pandemic while promoting safety among members of the public.

“The exhibition is aimed at educating the general public on the dangers associated with COVID-19 and its consequences; as well as promoting safety among the citizenry”, he iterated.

“It will feature a display of about fifty photos from members of the Network across the nation highlighting various themes including prevention and safety; efforts by government, civil society and relevant stakeholders in curbing its spread; as well as the effects of the pandemic on the socio-economic and socio-cultural life of Ghanaians”, he added.

He also assured that all COVID-19-related safety protocols will be strictly enforced at the event.