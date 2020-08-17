Disrespectful NDC Remembers Volta Only In Elections – Sammy Awuku

Sammy Awuku

The Chiefs and People of the Volta Region have been urged not to allow the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to disrespect them and insult their intelligence.

According to the National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku, times have changed and citizens, including Voltarians have become more assertive, hence the attempt by the opposition to “all of a sudden pretend” to love and care for the region was a sign of disrespect.

He said “the NDC only remembers the Volta region in the election year” adding that “If you (NDC) love them (Volta Region) you should have done or showed that four years ago or eight years ago when you were in power.” To this end, it was unfair for the NDC to wait “till election before remembering your covenant with the Volta region.”

Mr. Awuku made the observation in Ho when he inaugurated the Volta Regional Campaign Teem of the party.

He was assisted by the Director of Research and Elections of the party, Evans Nimako.

The National Organiser further likened the relationship of the NDC and the Volta region to a man who shows love to his lover only in the bedroom.

He said “You (NDC) cannot pretend to love a woman (Volta Region) and remember her only in the night.” For him such attitude smacks of disrespect to the woman; in this case the Volta region.

He commended the NPP in the region for remaining resolute in the face of intimidation and tribal bigotry during the just ended voter registration exercise, urging them to be vigilant and pragmatic to achieve more than they did in the 206 elections.

The Director of Research and Elections, Evans Nimako said despite the huge opposition the party faces in the Volta region which happens to be the stronghold of the NDC, teamwork, tactical discipline and right implementation of strategies will win more votes for victory 2020.

He therefore charged the region to ensure it establishes a strong IT, New Media and Digital Department as the times are changing.

The Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Pastor Johnson Avuletey assured the party in the region of his support and that of the Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa to ensure the NPP increases its votes in the region.

The Volta Regional NPP Chairman, Makafui Woanyah who is also the Chairman of the 29-member regional campaign team urged party members and volunteers not to rest on their oars, but continue to be vigilant, especially as the Electoral Commission allows for exhibition of the voter’s register in the coming weeks.

He served notice to the NDC to quit perceiving the Volta region as theirs, because not all Voltarains are NDC sympathisers.

To this end, they should desist from the emotional and tribal tactics and engage the NPP in a regional achievement contest.

The NPP regional campaign team is dominated by the regional executives and key personalities like the Regional Minister and his Deputy, the Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, the Volta Regional Representative on the Council of State, Fraancis Nyonyo Agboda among others.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)