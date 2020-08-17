NDC Zanetor Expresses Joy As NPP Govt Begins Works On Klottey Korle Roads

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey-Korle, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has announced with joy, the commencement of rehabilitation works on roads within her constituency.

According to her, the road contracts were awarded by the Ministry of Roads and Highways after engineers surveyed the roads requiring rehabilitation.

She stated in a Facebook post that it took her three years of lobbying, writing letters and asking questions on the floor of Parliament before getting the results she needed for the roads.

“After three long years of lobbying, writing letters and asking questions on the floor of Parliament it finally yielded results!!!,” she wrote.

“Odanta Road, which was known to be one of the worst roads in the constituency was a good place to begin,” she added.

“After accompanying the engineers as they surveyed the roads requiring rehabilitation, the tender was advertised by the Ministry of Roads and Highways and contract awarded and I’m pleased to announce that the work commenced today, Sunday the 16th of August 2020!!!,” she added.

“Odanta Road and Eseefo roads in Asylum which were started today are two of the ten roads earmarked for rehabilitation in Klottey-Korle.”

The road projects are under the government’s declared ‘Year of Roads”.

By Melvin Tarlue