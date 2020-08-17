Savannah Regional NPP Campaign Team Inaugurated In Damongo

The Savannah Regional Campaign Team of the NPP has been inaugurated in Damongo.

The campaign team was inaugurated by a team from the National Headquarters led by Madam Rita Asobayire and Dr Mustapha Hameed.

The guest speaker, Mustapha Hameed encouraged the campaign team to put in their all to ensure victory for President Akufo-Addo in the upcoming general election.

“With superior strategy and issues based campaign, we are assured of majority seats and an emphatic win for H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, especially when we have empirically verifiable projects to sell.”

The campaign members are Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu Kalamonia (chairman), Dr. Musah Amadu Abudu,Hajia Zulfawu Amadu, Haruna Iddrisu,Mahama M. Akotia, Mohammed Tohir,Hajia Mohammed Safia,Losina Barkisu

Alhaji Nasiru, Abonjua Felix Sulemana Aminu,Madam Rita Asibi Gbolo Toma, Kofi Yaka, Mohammed Issah, Salifu Adam Braimah,Samuel Tika Yeyu.

Other members are Saeed Muhazu, Akati Rafael Mahama, Iddi Zakaria, Lawyer Abass Kalimba Amankwa, Seidu Ayatollah, Fredrick Tahiru, W.O Kwame Abudu, Dr. Clifford Braimah,Dr. Sulemana Achanso,Madam Lawratu Saaka Musah,Madam Abiba Aposori,Alhassan Eliasu.

Savannah NPP Regional and Constituency executives and some big wings of the party graced the occasion.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo