Mahama Tours Volta To Beg For Votes

John Mahama

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has begun a four-day tour of the Volta region to persuade the region to vote massively for him.

The tour which started on Monday, August 17, 2020 from the North Tongu Constituency, where Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is MP is expected to end on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in the Hohoe Constituency where John Peter Amewu wants to win the seat for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

From South Tongu, from the president will move through Central Tongu, South Tongu, Anlo and Keta constituencies to end the first day’s tour.

A press release issued by the Volta Regional Secretary of NDC, James Gunu last Sunday, August 16, 2020 and sighted by Daily Guide indicates that the flagbearer will among other things “thank the good people of the region for coming out in their numbers to register in the just ended EC’s voter registration exercise despite all the challenges.”

Former President Mahama will also pay courtesy calls on traditional leaders to introduce the party’s parliamentary candidates to them. He will interact with religious leaders, organized groups and professional bodies as he outlines his vision for the Volta Region should the NDC win power in December 2020.

Day two of John Mahama’s tour will cover Akatsi South, Ketu South, Ketu North, Akatsi North and Agotime Ziope constituencies.

On Wednesday August 19, 2020 which is the third day the Asogli Palace in Ho Central will be the first point of call. Followed by an interaction with traders at the Ho Central market. The members of various organized labour and professional bodies will be engaged at the Ho Technical University (HTU) auditorium.

This will be followed by engagement with the Chiefs and people in Adaklu and the Ho West Constituency.

The last day of the tour take the former President and his team to South Dayi, North Dayi, Afadzato South, Hohoe and Kpando constituencies. Over there the Chiefs and people will be engaged. In the Hohoe Constituency, the Zongo community and the Chiefs and People of Alavanyo Traditional will be engaged after similar interactions with the Chiefs and people of Gbi Traditional Area.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)