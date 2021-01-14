Official: Lady Gaga, J Lo To Perform At Biden’s Inauguration

US female musicians, Jennifer Lopez otherwise known as J Lo and Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, known professionally as Lady Gaga, are billed to perform at the inauguration of US President-elect, Joe Biden.

The inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021.

Lady Gaga, a celebrity who is well known for her consistent image reinventions and versatility in both music and entertainment, has taken to Twitter to announce that she will be singing the US national anthem at the inauguration to be held in Washington DC.

I am deeply honored to be joining @BidenInaugural on January 20 to sing the National Anthem and celebrate the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! 💙 pic.twitter.com/MfgcG3j4Aa — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 14, 2021

Aside J Lo and Lady Gaga, Amanda Gorman, is scheduled to recite a poem.

By Melvin Tarlue