Ofori Relishes Pirates Move

Richard Ofori

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori is beside himself with great joy following his move to Orlando Pirates.

The former Wa All Stars man, who moved from Maritzburg United on a three-year contract, described the move as a dream come true.

On Monday, the Premier Soccer League side announced the signing of the Ghanaian international having impressed in his spell at the Pietermaritzburg based side.

The 26-year-old has been a long-term target for the Buccaneers since establishing himself as a leading goal stopper on the continent.

Ofori said “I am very happy to be here. It is a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with the technical team.”

He added “I also look forward to meeting my new teammates and being part of this exciting new project.”

And per the deal, left-back Tebogo Tlolane will return to The Team of Choice on a season-long loan deal after enjoying a stint in KZN last season.

Ofori has featured 85 times in the South African top-flight, and has succeeded in keeping 29 clean sheets.

He has conceding 80 goals and he is aiming to assume the number one spot.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum