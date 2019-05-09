Ofosu Ampofo Declines CID Invite

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

THE NATIONAL Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has officially declined an invitation extended to him by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The CID of the Ghana Police Service had on Wednesday May 8, invited Mr. Ofosu Ampofo to answer questions on allegations of kidnappings and arson.

According to the CID, individuals it had picked up so far on suspicions of kidnapping and arson have mentioned Mr. Ofosu Ampofo “as part of a grand scheme designed to cause fear and panic in the country.”

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is already standing trial for an alleged leaked tape in which he was purportedly heard instigating the assassination and kidnapping of certain persons in a bid to present the country as unsafe.

He also threatened ‘war’ against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa.

BY Melvin Tarlue