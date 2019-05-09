Pro-NDC Radio Gold, Radio XYZ Shutdown

Two Accra-based radio stations with affiliations to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been shutdown.

Radio Gold and Radio XYZ were taken off air Thursday afternoon, May 9 2019, after personnel of the Ghana Police Service and the National Communications Authority (NCA) stormed their respective premises at Osu and Laterbiorkorshie, both suburbs of Accra.

No immediate reasons have been given by the police and NCA personnel for the closures of the two stations that have over the years been used as ‘propaganda tools’ for the NDC.

BY Melvin Tarlue