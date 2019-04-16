Ofosu-Ampofo, Kwaku Boahen Granted GHc200k Bail

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo at the court today

The National Chairman of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo as well as a Deputy Communications officer of the party, Kwaku Boahen, have been granted a GHc100, 000.00 bail each by an Accra High Court.

The two were hauled before the court charged with three counts, including conspiracy to cause harm and assault against a public officer.

Mr. Ampofo, according to the state, had in a meeting with the NDC’s communication team incited them to attack the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission as well the Chairman of the National Peace Council.

The two pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them by the state led by the Attorney General, Gloria Afua Akuffo.

Tony Lithur, counsel for Mr. Ampofo, prayed the court to grant his client bail while the trial proceeds.

He told the court that Mr. Ampofo is the Chairman of the largest opposition party in the county and is required to be in the country as the election season gradually approaches.

He assured the court that his client would make himself available whenever he is needed by the court.

Abdul Baasit Bamba who is counsel for Mr. Boahen associated himself with Mr. Lithur and added that his client has an alibi which the court would be made aware of at the appropriate time.

The AG did not oppose the grant of bail.

The court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu granted the two accused persons bail.

He also ordered the prosecution to furnish the accused with all the documents and tapes they intend to rely on for the trial.

The case resumes on May 6, 2019.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, it would be recalled, was caught on tapes earlier this year purportedly calling for the assassinations and kidnappings of some Ghanaians as well as waging a “ruthless” war against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

The court room was filled to capacity as former President John Mahama and other officials of the NDC were there in their numbers to show support to their executives.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak