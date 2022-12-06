Ofosu Ampofo Locks Horns With Mosquito On December 17

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

The main opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold its national delegates congress on December 17, 2022.

Prior to that there will be Youth and Women’s Conference that will take place at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in the Central Region on December 10, 2022.

The National Congress will however be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 17, 2022.

Announcing the ceremonies in Accra, Director of International Relations of NDC, Alex Segbefia mentioned that 8,964 delegates are expected at the Congress with 17 Polling Centers established to cater for the 16 regions to facilitate effective process and count of votes.

Mr Segbefia said “elections at the polling, constituency and other levels have been carried out successfully and the national one will not be exceptional”.

He said the “Congress Planning Committee is working on a delegates village currently being put up at the University of Ghana to house the over 8,000 delegates expected at the Congress”.

The congress is on the theme, ‘Rallying for Victory 2024; Ghana’s Hope’.

“Media Houses interested to carry the event are to request for accreditation at the party’s headquarters since unaccredited Media outlets will not be allowed into the Congress grounds”, according to Mr. Segbefia.

