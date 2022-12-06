NDC Broke, Mahama Begs For MoMo To Fund Congress

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama appears to be broke after defeats in the last two general elections.

The 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is now appealing to Ghanaians to come to his aide to fund the party activities

He has therefore appealed to some 500,000 “willing” Ghanaians to donate a minimum of GH¢10 to help fund the upcoming National Delegates’ Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Congress is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022 of which over 9,000 delegates are expected to converge at the stadium to elect national officers of the party for four years.

In a Facebook post, John Mahama on Monday, December 5 that said “The party needs your support to fund this Congress.

“I am inviting 500,000 willing Ghanaians, NDC supporters, sympathisers, and friends to donate a minimum of 10 Ghana Cedis each to help us fund the congress. You don’t have to be a member of the NDC to donate.”

Interestingly, he shared a MoMo number which the donations should be sent to.

By Vincent Kubi