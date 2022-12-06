Ghana Water Shuts Down Supply To Tema Areas

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is shutting down it booster station in Tema for maintainanece work in order to improve supply of water in the area.

It will be partly shut down for 48 hours from Wednesday December 7, 2022 and baring any technical and unforeseen circumstance, be completed on Friday December 9, 2022.

Areas envisaged to be affected include all communities in Tema, Industrial Area, Baatsonaa, Coca Cola, Kasapreko, Lashibi, Klagoon, Sakumono, Ashaiman, Adjei-Kojo, Borteyeman, Santoe, Trassaco, Afresco Estate, Manet Court, Regimanuel Estates, O’Reily Senior High School, Airport Hills, Martey Tsuru and surrounding communities.

In a statement issued by GWCL and copied to DGN Online, it said “The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) as may have been observed in the last few years, is improving on water supply to most communities in the country.

“Management is using it limited internally generated funds/resources to procure New Pumps and other equipment to replace old, dilapidated, and faulty ones to improve on water supply. The latest on the list is the Tema Booster Station where water from the Kpong Treatment is stored and further treated before distributing to the communities in the eastern part of Accra.”

It continued that on Wednesday, Engineers of the GWCL will install new equipment, including new heavy-duty pumps at the Tema Booster Station to replace the 40-year-old pumps.

These new pumps are expected to improve the volumes of water distributed in that enclave and to boost pressures.

Management of GWCL has as a result rented, Water Tankers to supply water to essential service providers like the hospitals and schools to forestall any eventuality. Consumers in the affected areas are encouraged to store some water while water is flowing now.

The Management of GWCL indicated that arrangement has been made to ensure that Engineers working on the project will work around the clock, thus will not leave the project site until the work is fully completed and assures the public that, supply will resume immediately the mission is accomplished.

“Although the project is in the interest of our cherished customers, Management apologizes for the inconvenience this shutdown will cause the consuming public,” it concluded.

By Vincent Kubi