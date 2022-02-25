Ohemaa Mercy Headlines ‘Eastern Praise’

Ohemaa Mercy

The much-anticipated gospel musical concert dubbed ‘Eastern Praise’, an initiative put together by the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, will take place this Sunday, February 27, at the Jubilee Park in Koforidua.

Celebrated award-winning gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy is billed to headline the event which is expected to attract thousands of gospel music lovers from all walks of life.

The concert, which kicks off at 3pm, will be live on some selected television stations and also streamed live on all social media platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

The concert will be one electrifying worship moment where Christians and non-Christians will be drawn closer to God through pure worship.

The free event promises to be exciting and full of worship as Ohemaa Mercy will be joined by award-winning gospel icons such as Daughters of Glorious Jesus, S.K. Frimpong, Odehyieba Priscilla and a host of others.

They will mount the stage one after the other to thrill patrons of the event with soul inspiring and spirit filled songs of praise.

BEATWAVES gathered that there will also be other surprise performers on the night.

The organisers have promised gospel music fans lots of surprises on the night, adding that the presence of God will definitely be felt at the concert, come Sunday.

Ohemaa Mercy, who has carved a niche for herself as one of Ghana’s enterprising gospel icons, is expected to thrill fans with most of her hit songs such as ‘Aseda’, ‘Wofiri Mu’, ‘Thank You’, ‘Obeye’, ‘Edin Jesus, ‘Ma De Me’, ‘Wobeye Kese’, ‘Adom Bi’, ‘Menmu’, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu