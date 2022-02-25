Sarkodie Commends KK Fosu

Sarkodie

The award-winning hiphop artiste, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie has commended Ghanaian highlife artiste, KK Fosu for his immense contribution to the growth of Ghana’s music industry.

In a tweet, Sarkodie said that he appreciates KK Fosu’s contribution and commitment to Ghana music by giving Ghanaians all the hit songs during his era.

This comes shortly after KK Fosu went hard on upcoming musicians claiming the highlife genre is dead. He also refuted claims made by people that his music brand is dead.

In a post on Twitter to appreciate KK Fosu, Sarkodie wrote, “God bless you legend Kaakyire Kwame Fosu (KK Fosu) for your contribution to Ghana music. We appreciate you giving us timeless records like Sudwe, Anaadwo Yede, 6 O’ Clock, Number 1 (my favourite) and more! Live on #KK Fosu.”

KK Fosu featured on Sarkodie’s 2012 hiphop tune, ‘Warrior Song’ which was under the latter’s album that year.

A versatile singer and songwriter, KK burst onto the scene over a decade ago.

KK has six albums to his credit with many hit singles including ‘Sudwe’, ‘Anadwo Yede’, ‘6’oclock’, ‘Akonoba’, ‘Toffee’, ‘Alomo’ among others.

KK Fosu, who is currently a signee on the World Map Records Label, has so far worked with stars like Samini, Papa Shot, Mr. Borax, Obrafour, Nkasei, Deeba, Obuor, Reggie Rockstone and a host of other top stars.