Ya Na Clarifies Status Of Gulkpe Na, Dakpema

Ya Na Abukari Mahama II

The Ya Na, Abukari Mahama II, has waded into a raging confusion regarding the two traditional authorities of Gulkpe Na and Dakpema in Tamale.

According to him, the Gulkpe Na as his representative in Tamale is the paramount chief of the metropolis, whereas the Dakpema is a chief priest.

His explanation followed a request from the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly.

In a correspondence dated February 20, 2022, the Ya Na expressed concern about “the glaring but needless confusion in the Tamale area, particularly between Naa Yab’a and Tamale Dakpema on one hand and also between Tamale Dakpema and Tamale Buglana (both Tindaanima) on the other hand. “It is particularly worrying that this is happening because there are clear-cut roles associated with all positions in the kingdom which all chiefs and other traditional office holders, including Tindaanima, are conversant with,” Ya Na said.

The King explained, “Naa Yaba Gulkple Naa is the Paramount Chief of the Gulkpegu Traditional Area and in charge of the Greater Tamale Metropolis. He is the official representative of His Majesty Ndan Ya Na in Tamale. The present confusion is arising from the fact that some of the role players in the traditional system have deliberately assumed roles that, by Dagbon custom, they are not supposed to play. The Tamale Dakpema is particularly guilty of this and it is surprising because he knows the truth. He is not a chief but a Tindana (Fetish Priest).”

In a letter dated June 3, 2010, Nana Ya’a Kuga Naa responding to a request made by the Northern Regional Minister to the acting President of the Dagbon Traditional Council, after consulting the present Dakpema’s predecessor and others, reported that both the Buglana and the Dakpema confirmed that they are fetish priests and that the former is senior to the latter.

Continuing, he stated that the Dakpema is a fetish priest within Tamale alongside other Tindaanima and it is an affront to chieftaincy in Dagbon for him to assume a chiefly role and allow himself to be referred to as Paramount Chief of the Tamale Traditional Area.

He added, “the Tamale Dakpema is a son of Tamale Buglana’s daughter and his primary responsibility in our customs and traditions is the collection of Tamale market tolls or fines and other duties assigned him by Tamale Buglana.”

Many people, the King pointed out, were misled in the past about the Tamale Dakpema’s status. He added, “the authority of Naa Yab’a Gulkpe Naa as the Head of the Greater Gulkpegu Traditional Area, in which Tamale is an inseparable part, was confirmed during the Conference of Dagomba Chiefs held at Yendi from November 21 to 29, 1930, to enquire into and record the Constitution of the State of Dagbon.”

By A.R. Gomda