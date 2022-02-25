Police Intensify Patrols

ASP Godwin Ahianyo

THE ASHANTI Regional Police Command have intensified patrols on the major highways to help curb incidents of robberies in the region.

The law enforcement command have therefore assured residents of the region to have faith in the police and also offer them the needed support to flush out criminals.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti Regional Police PRO, making the disclosure, said the patrols would especially be intensified in the Anwia Nkwanta and the nearby areas.

His assuring comments follow a reported case of highway robbery on the Oda River near Anwia Nkwanta on Monday, February 21, 2022.

ASP Ahianyo indicated that the police have intensified a search for three people, who were believed to have masterminded the recent robbery attack at the place.

Uniformed and plain cloth personnel have been dispatched to the Anwia Nkwanta area to help apprehend the three suspects.

“The Ashanti Regional Police Command is pursuing a three-member armed robbery gang, who on Monday, February 21, 2022 at about 3:45am allegedly attacked a Kumasi-bound Kia Grandbird bus with registration number GT 5795-15 at the Oda river bridge near Anwia Nkwanta.

“The Command has since deployed both uniform and plain clothed officers to the area to gather all the necessary leads that will help get the perpetrators arrested.

“Police continues to assure the good people of the area and the entire region that the Command will not relent and therefore has intensified patrols in the area and beyond to curb such robberies,” he assured.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi