‘Oil Wealth Will Be Equally Distributed’

Mr. Blay handing over the 7-unit classroom block to the school with Dr. Dominic Eduah as others look on

The Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Freddie Blay, has assured Ghanaians of the government’s preparedness to ensure that revenue generated from Ghana’s oil resources to augment development in various parts of the country are evenly distributed.

He said this when he commissioned a 7-unit Home Economics block for the Krobo Girls Senior High School in the Lower Manya Krobo District in the Eastern Region.

According to him, the GNPC would continue to provide the needed support in the area of infrastructure, sanitation and education to communities when ever resources are available.

“Oil find all over the world create problems for the community because people fight. Some people want to benefit more than the others. This government is bent on ensuring that it is spread evenly and for that matter one of the significant tools to do so is the GNPC Foundation”.

“GNPC Foundation was established to impact lives. As much as possible we are complementing the work of government. It is significant to note that if there are resources that the country has, the whole country must benefit from it,” he added.

The former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), further mentioned that infrastructural development provided by the government to these communities by GNPC were not in any way linked to their political leanings but rather as “citizens who deserve a better life and project that will impart the lives of people”.

Dr. Dominic Eduah, Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, said the facility forms part of its infrastructure projects to improve learning outcomes and affect not less than 10 million Ghanaians.

Highlighting some achievement of the Foundation, he said apart from the classroom block provided at the school, the foundation has its signatures in all the sixteen regions of the country.

Some of the intervention programmes and projects he mentioned included a classroom block at Winso in the Buem North constituency, six unit classroom blocks at Wenchi, Akroso and Okre and other sanitary projects and markets in various parts of the country.

Krobo Presbyterian Senior High School head mistress, Bernice Nowel Akuttey, thanked GNPC for the support and assured that the facility would be used for its intended purpose to enhance teaching and learning.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah