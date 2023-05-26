Vodafone Challenges STEM Gender Divide with FESSP

FESSP beneficiaries at the Vodafone office

Vodafone Ghana celebrated has welcomed ten additional young women into its Female Engineering Student Sponsorship Programme (FESSP) in a ceremony held at its headquarters in Accra.

Vodafone’s FESSP has been committed to bridging the gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines and advocating for equal opportunities for women.

Since its inception in 2011, the programme has supported 65 female tertiary students enhancing their career prospects with financial aid, internships, mentorship, and direct access to job opportunities.

Nana Aba Acquaah-Harrison, a Computer Engineering graduate from the University of Ghana, Acquaah-Harrison has thrived academically since joining FESSP in 2022, amassing an array of accolades, including the Vodafone Prize for Best Graduating Female Student in Computer Engineering, and the Ericsson Best Graduating Female in Computer Engineering in 2022.

“The mentorship I’ve received from accomplished women in STEM has been instrumental in preparing me for the workforce and honing the skills I need to succeed,” expressed Acquaah-Harrison. “Vodafone Ghana’s FESSP initiative has opened doors for me that I never thought possible.”

Participants in the programme gain industry exposure during internships at Vodafone Ghana while on school breaks and, after graduation, undertake their national service with the company, benefitting from continued mentorship and hands-on experience.

Vodafone Ghana HR Director, Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, said mentorship is a vital part of the FESSP, indicating that participants get access to accomplished professionals who provide guidance and support as they embark on their STEM careers.

“With this programme, Vodafone Ghana is actively addressing the gender STEM gap by financially supporting and mentoring female students pursuing degrees in engineering and technology,” she stated.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri