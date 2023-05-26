‘West Africa Potential For Aviation Growth’

Moran Birger (second left) with some staff of British Airways

West African sub-region has been described as one of the routes and regions where there is potential for growth in the Aviation sector.

Head of Sales for Africa Middle East and South Asia, for British Airways, Moran Birger said this at a press briefing in Accra to announce the new phase of the airline’s operations on the continent.

He said West Africa, especially Accra is one of the regions the Airline considered in its attempt to restore its Africa network after the pandemic.

According to him, though the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the operations of the Airline resulting in lower profit, British Airways still recorded some significant growth in 2022.

He said British Airways was therefore offering additional services to meet the increasing demands of its customers especially international students who study in the UK.

“From October 29, Ghanaian travelers will have more choice of flight times and airports with the additional flights operating into London Gatwick”.

He added that the new services have also added cargo capacity on the route, increasing opportunities for Ghanaian businesses to export perishable goods to its destination.

“Gatwick provides Ghanaian expats and UK holiday makers with an alternative gateway from London and premium customers as well as Gold and Silver Executive club members to ease their way into holidays or family visits in the recently refurbished lounges,” he added.

British Airways is a global airline which has been in operation for over 100 years flying to destinations in more than 65 countries.

The Airline connects Britain with the world and operates one of the most extensive international scheduled airline route networks.

He also assured customers of BA’s readiness to continuously offer the best of services especially high safety standards.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah