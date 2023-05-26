Galamseyers Destroy MTN Cables

Selorm Adadevoh

MTN Ghana, the leading provider of mobile telecommunications services, has complained that excessive activities of illegal miners in some parts of the Western Region are destroying their underground cables in the area.

According to the company, the destruction of the underground cables or the cutting of MTN’s fibres adversely affect quality services to its customers in the region.

“Due to the irresponsible digging operations of the illegal miners or galamsey operators, lots of MTN customers in the region get a lot of disruptions,” the company lamented.

The telecommunication company has therefore indicated that it is doing its best to solve the problem.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN, Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh, revealed this at the 2023 MTN media and stakeholder forum held for media practitioners in the Western and Central regions.

It was on the theme: “Leveraging Technology to Serve Customers with Excellence.”

He assured residents and businesses in the Western Region that the company would invest more to reduce fibre cuts in the region to facilitate the needed growth in production.

“This year we are investing additional 35 kilometres of fibre in the region. So we will continue to ensure we provide quality service, but the fibre cutting should stop,” he added.

Mr. Adadevoh noted that it is MTN’s strategic intent to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress, adding, “It is our aim to be everywhere in order to serve the people with better experiences.”

He mentioned that MTN is building a resilient network to improve customer experience, from being a telecommunication company to a platform player by the end of 2025.

He said the company was on course with a $1billion network investment by 2025 to maintain network leadership.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi