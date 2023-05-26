Would-Be Couples Turned Away

Sunyani High Court gate locked up

WOULD-BE marriage couples who trooped to the Sunyani High Court premises to register their marriage yesterday were disappointed when they were turned away at the gate because of the ongoing strike action by the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana.

According to a court official, who spoke to the DAILY GUIDE, about twenty couples come to the court every Thursday to register their marriages, but because of the strike action, this has been put on hold.

This came to light when the paper visited the Sunyani High Court premises to ascertain the strike action.

All the three gates to the premises were locked up with red cloths tied at the gate at the time of our visit.

According to a security guard at the main entrance, three of them were instructed to guard the gate.

The unnamed official, who earlier spoke to the paper, said the directive to embark on the strike action came three days ago in the afternoon, so lot of people who patronise court services were not aware, only to be turned away when they showed up.

He described the strike action as avoidable because government has dragged its feet on the issue for too long.

”You paid 30% to others so why not the Judicial Service? If they want to ground the system of justice it is up to them,” he said.

“All monies we should have collected for government are gone,” he added. This is because every Thursday we do marriage registrations and realise monies for government, he explained.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani