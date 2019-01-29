Okada Rider Arrested Over Colleague’s Murder

Police personnel at the crime scene

A 25-YEAR-OLD commercial motorbike operator, commonly called “okada rider,” has been apprehended in connection with the murder of his colleague at Matserkope, a suburb of Sege in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region.

The suspect, Ahumah Hormeku, is alleged to have killed his colleague for physically assaulting his father, and he is currently at the Sege District Police Headquarters.

Last Friday, DAILY GUIDE reported about investigations into a suspected homicide of a 27-year-old commercial motorbike operator, Abdulai Osah.

On Tuesday, January 22, 2019, the deceased left his family house at Bedeku, a suburb of Kasseh in the Ada-East District of Accra, for work. Unfortunately, his corpse was found the following dawn by some residents.

He was found with a nylon rope fastened around his neck and hands with blood oozing from his mouth and nose, with two sharp cuts on the neck and the left leg in what is suspected to be a murder case.

His motorbike helmet was also found at the spot but his motorbike was located elsewhere. Police have ruled out the case as armed robbery as phone, money, helmet and the motorbike of the deceased were not taken away.

According to the Commander of the Sege District Police Headquarters, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Aboagye, the autopsy conducted on the body at the Police Hospital in Accra, revealed that the deceased died of neck twisting.

He recalled that about three weeks ago, the deceased physically assaulted the suspect’s father, a driver at Kasseh and the case was reported at the Kasseh Police Station.

According to him, while investigations were ongoing, the complainant put in a request to withdraw the case and settle it at home, thereby bringing peace between the two parties.

The suspect, also a commercial motto rider, on Tuesday, 22nd January, 2019, picked a quarrel with the deceased over the assault of his father and threatened him.

He said in the evening, the deceased was engaged by someone to send him to a location but he did not return home until his family identified his corpse the following day, after an announcement on radio.

Commander Aboagye said that the suspect would be arraigned when investigations are completed.

From Vincent Kubi, Sege