2 Killed In Gory Crash

The damaged Sangyong mini bus

Two people died while 13 others sustained injuries after a Sangyong mini bus they were travelling on somersaulted on the Kumasi-Mampong Road on Sunday.

The crash occurred when a Hyundai Sportage attempted to overtake the Sangyong mini bus at Kona, near Agona on the Kumasi-Mampong Road.

In the course of the overtaking, the driver of the Hyundai Sportage vehicle saw an oncoming car so he tried to avert a possible collision.

The Hyundai Sportage car suddenly veered into the path of the Sangyong mini bus, which was also heading towards Asante Mampong.

The driver of the Sangyong mini bus, who tried to avoid crashing into the Hyundai Sportage car, lost control of the vehicle.

The Sangyong mini bus hit a hole on the shoulder of the busy road, forcing it to somersault.

Eyewitnesses said two people, who were onboard the mini bus, died on the spot and 13 other passengers in the same vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries.

Some Good Samaritans rushed to the accident scene and conveyed the injured persons to a health facility for treatment.

The bodies were also deposited at the morgue.

The horrific incident was reported to the police who quickly dispatched some men to the accident scene to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

One of the accident victims, who refused to disclose his name, complained bitterly that his mobile phones were nowhere to be found after the gory crash.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi