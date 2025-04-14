Okaikwei Central MP Reaffirms Youth Empowerment

Patrick Yaw Boamah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has reaffirmed his pledge to invest in the growth and development of his constituents, with a particular focus on empowering the youth and enhancing human capital through targeted initiatives.

Addressing members of the clergy during a breakfast meeting at the Abeka Presbyterian Church on Saturday morning, the MP outlined a range of ongoing interventions in education, ICT training, and youth development.

He noted that many of these programmes are already producing promising outcomes.

“In our schools, we’ve been focusing on ICT training. Just last week, we hosted about 300 students as part of efforts to expose them to information and communication technology,” he said.

“I’m happy to note that many non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have partnered with us to support this initiative,” the MP added.

Mr. Boamah also announced the launch of free vacation classes beginning Monday, April 14, aimed at keeping students engaged, focused, and safe during the school break.

“We want to ensure that their minds remain on their books so we can achieve the best academic outcomes. And so far, we are seeing very good results,” he noted.

The MP revealed that over 500 students have so far benefitted from various educational programmes across the constituency, underscoring their positive impact.

“It’s always inspiring to visit campuses and see what these students are achieving. My primary focus will continue to be on human development and empowerment,” he assured.

Mr. Boamah expressed appreciation to the clergy for their unwavering spiritual support, while the religious leaders in turn praised his proactive leadership and pledged continued collaboration through prayers and community engagement.

The meeting ended with a prayer session for peace, unity, and sustainable development in the constituency and the country at large.

By Ernest Kofi Adu