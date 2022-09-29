Okuapehene Kwasi Akuffo Confirmed As Omanhene

The National House of Chiefs has upheld the legitimacy of the Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III as the Paramount Chief of the Akuapem Traditional Council in the Eastern Region.

The ruling was announced on Thursday, September 29, 2022, after the legitimacy of Okuapehene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III was challenged at the National House of Chiefs by Okuapehemaa Nana Obuor Nketia II after the Eastern Regional House of chiefs ruled against her.

According to the petitioner, the Okuapehemaa, the enstoolment of Okuapehene was done in breach of customs and tradition as she the Queen-mother was circumvented in the enstoolment processes.

Owing to this, the acting President of Akuapem Traditional Council and Aburihene, Otoobuor Gyan Kwasi II banned Odwira durbar this year.

A few days before the ruling, the husband of the paramount Queen-mother of Okuapeman, Nana Afua Nketiaa Obuo II passed on.

Ohenenana Daniel Akoto died on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022.

Ohenenana Akoto was a pharmacist by profession and a grandson of the late Omanhene Okra Akoto of the Akwamu Traditional Area.

The cause of death is not known but some traditionalists are linking it to the escalating impasse around the Okuapeman Chieftaincy issue.

The Okuapehene also lost his mother a few days to his enstoolment.

Meanwhile, there is massive jubilation at Akropong Akuapem following a ruling by the National House of Chiefs as the details of the ruling by the National House of Chiefs are yet to be made available to the media.

