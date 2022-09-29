British Airways A380 Stops Over At KIA Over Technical Fault

A British Airways ferry flight (A380) from Johannesburg en route to London Heathrow Airport on Thursday, made a technical stop at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

This is the second time an A380 aircraft has operated or landed in Accra.

According to a report on the official Facebook page of the KIA, the A380 is a large wide-body airliner developed and produced by Airbus. It is the world’s largest passenger airliner and the only full-length double-deck jet airliner.

The statement said, “The A380 has a standard seating layout for 555 passengers on two decks in a three-class configuration and needs about 3,000m (9,800 ft) of runway to take off fully loaded”.

“British Airways could not have made a better decision of choosing KIA as the preferred Airport within the sub-region for this vital technical stop”.

The KIA said it’s centrally located in the world, on the Greenwich Meridian and close to the Equator, making it easily accessible from any part of the world.

The Airport’s runway length of 3,400m, taxiways, and other infrastructure meet and, in some cases, exceed the standards and recommended practices of the aviation industry and are suited for the maneuverability, accessibility to the passenger boarding bridge, and remote parking for the A-380. Indeed, the Airport has a high reputation for regulatory, safety, and operational compliance in the industry.

“Commercial airports are classified into ten (10) categories based on the largest type of aircraft they regulate. KIA has a firefighting category of ten (10) and well-trained staff capable of handling the A380 aircraft”.

“KIA remains one of the most attractive airports in the West African region with the capacity to accommodate the largest commercial aircraft in the world”.

“Our long-standing experience in facilitation and cooperation between all airport stakeholders; the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Service Providers, and airlines, ensures KIA’s readiness to accommodate A380 commercial operations” the statement added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe